Liverpool return to action on Saturday as they face a trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace, but Jurgen Klopp faces doubts over his starting line-up.

After their win over rivals Manchester City prior to the international break, the Merseyside giants now sit eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table after 12 games.

They will be desperate to avoid seeing that lead cut any time soon, and so in order to have the best possible chance of preserving it, Klopp will hope to have as close to a fully-fit squad available as possible.

Unfortunately for the Liverpool boss, he has fitness concerns ahead of the Palace trip, but according to the Liverpool Echo, Joe Gomez could hand him a boost by being available for selection as he is said to be winning the battle to be fit after withdrawing from the England squad with a knock to his knee.

In contrast, it’s added that both Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson are doubts still as they continue their respective recoveries from ankle problems.

The pair both missed games for their countries over the break as a result, and so it remains to be seen whether or not the rest and opportunity to receive treatment will be enough to ensure that they’re ready to face Palace.

Given Salah has bagged nine goals and five assists in 17 games so far this season while Robertson has been an almost ever-present with 18 appearances already, the pair will continue to be crucial for Klopp.

That said, Liverpool will surely not want to take any risks either as with such a packed fixture schedule coming up between now and the end of the year, Klopp will arguably be wise in avoiding taking any risks with the fitness of his players which could result in lengthier spells on the sidelines.

Liverpool face Napoli, Brighton, Everton, Bournemouth, RB Salzburg, Watford, Aston Villa, and a Club World Cup fixture all before Christmas across all competitions, and so the depth of their squad will surely be tested.

With that in mind, ensuring that they have Salah, Robertson and Gomez all available to help compete on multiple fronts could prove to be crucial in the coming weeks.