A video of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been used in a clip tweeted by Jeremy Corbyn announcing a latest Labour Party policy ahead of the General Election on December 12th.

See below as the Reds boss makes a brief appearance with his trademark fist pumping celebration as Labour explain their plans to revamp this country’s railways.

It's time to bring Britain's railways into the 21st century pic.twitter.com/NLgoic4QDI — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 18, 2019

Quite what this has to do with Klopp is unclear, but it’s perhaps an attempt to show how happy the German tactician is with the comparatively superior service in his home country.

Football fans will also know all too well about how difficult it can be travelling up and down the country to games as things are at the moment, with trains more often than not costing a fortune and not providing a particularly reliable service.

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday November 26th and you can do so by clicking here.