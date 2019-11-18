Liverpool could reportedly be offered the chance to sign one of four Real Madrid players as the Spanish giants chase the transfer of Virgil van Dijk.

The Netherlands international has been a world class performer for the Reds and could no doubt be an ideal long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos at the Bernabeu.

It remains to be seen if Real can possibly persuade Liverpool to sell such an important player, but it might be that bit easier if Jurgen Klopp was given the chance to sign a quality player as part of the deal.

According to Diario Gol, Madrid will therefore try offering LFC the chance to sign one of Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Isco or Marco Asensio in exchange for Van Dijk.

While the 28-year-old would be a huge loss for Liverpool, there’s no doubt Bale, Modric, Isco or Asensio could add something to Klopp’s squad.

Although Modric is ageing and perhaps now past his peak, he remains a quality midfielder with experience in the Premier League and Champions League.

Bale is also a pacey goal-scorer who could add depth up front for the Merseyside giants, though Isco and Asensio don’t look particularly needed at Anfield right now.