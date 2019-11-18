Man Utd could reportedly make a move for Reading younger Danny Loader with his current contract set to expire next summer.

The 19-year-old has come through the youth ranks at Reading and has made six appearances for the senior side so far this season while scoring three goals in two outings at youth level in Premier League 2.

That follows on from scoring 11 goals in 33 appearances at all levels last year, and so there are potentially signs there to suggest that he could have a bright future ahead of him.

With that in mind, Sky Sports report that Man Utd are just one of several Premier League clubs showing an interest in him, and coupled with their suggestion that his current deal will expire next summer, that will make him all the more appealing for the top clubs to snap him up on a free transfer.

Time will tell whether or not Reading listen to offers in January to avoid losing Loader for nothing just a matter of months later, and whether or not the interest touted in the Sky Sports report above leads to tangible offers being made.

Having allowed both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave this past summer and having chosen not to replace them, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has arguably left himself short up front with a lack of quality and depth.

That’s reflected in United’s tally of just 16 goals in 12 Premier League games so far this season, and so it could be argued that they should be considering bolstering their attack moving forward.

Given Loader’s inexperience and the fact that he hasn’t proven himself at the top level yet, he wouldn’t be a particularly immediate solution to that problem, but just as we’ve seen with the signing of Daniel James this past summer, he could be viewed as a long-term piece to be added to the puzzle with Solskjaer looking to bring in talented, hungry and young players.

Sky Sports don’t mention by name the other Premier League sides said to be interested in Loader, so it remains to be seen just how fierce the competition could be for his signature next year.