Man Utd have reportedly put a €30m price-tag on Alexis Sanchez in order for Inter or any other club to sign him next summer.

The 30-year-old joined the Nerazzurri on a season-long loan deal this past summer, but he has been limited to just four appearances so far this season.

With injury ruling him out of the last five Serie A games, it remains to be seen whether or not he does enough when he returns to earn a permanent switch to Italy, having bagged one goal and an assist in four appearances for Antonio Conte’s side so far this year.

It’s going to cost the Serie A giants though if they wish to sign Sanchez outright, as Calciomercato report that Man Utd have put a valuation in place of €30m for the forward.

Given his struggles at Old Trafford prior to his temporary return to Italy, that seems quite a hefty price-tag, and so it could be enough to put teams interested in him off from trying to bolster their attacking options with the former Arsenal, Barcelona and Udinese star.

However, the report adds that Inter are convinced over signing him permanently if he is able to show his quality when he returns from his injury, and so time will tell if they are prepared to splash out €30m or will try to negotiate with United in the coming months.

It will surely be vital that Man Utd get that kind of money for Sanchez though, as having left themselves short up front after also allowing Romelu Lukaku to leave this past summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will arguably use any funds raised to sign a replacement to bolster his attacking options.

The Red Devils have managed just 16 goals in 12 Premier League games so far this season, and with an over-reliance on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, they will surely need to reinvest that money into a new striker next year.