The future of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City is reportedly in some doubt due to confusion over the terms of his current contract.

The Spanish tactician has been a big hit at the Etihad Stadium and would be a huge loss if he were to leave the club any time soon.

Having enjoyed great success at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Guardiola has followed that up with further silverware at City, though this season is proving a bit more of a challenge than the previous two.

The Daily Mirror explain that there is some confusion over whether or not Guardiola has a get-out clause in his MCFC deal, which expires in 2021.

The 48-year-old was linked with a return to Bayern recently, and there’s also a bizarre claim being made that he could be an option for Liverpool once Jurgen Klopp leaves.

This seems to be more opinion than speculation from Liverpool.com, though they employ several quality journalists with inside info on the goings-on at Anfield.

The writer suggests there’s no reason the Reds would not consider a future move for Guardiola in the right circumstances.

LFC fans would also surely take him, with his style of football likely to go down well and with his record of success meaning they’d be in a good position to continue to improve on what Klopp has done.