Pep Guardiola’s agent has addressed recent media speculation regarding his client and a potential exit from Man City.

As noted by ESPN, the suggestion of the City boss returning for a second spell at Bayern Munich has been talked up by club president Herbert Hainer in recent days.

Hansi Flick is currently in charge of the Bavarian giants after Niko Kovac was sacked earlier this month, and so the reigning Bundesliga champions could be in the market for a new coach next summer.

That in turn has seemingly led to the links with Guardiola who enjoyed a successful spell in Germany between 2013 and 2016 as he won three Bundesliga titles, two German Cups, the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup during his time with Bayern.

However, based on the comments made below by his agent Josep Maria Orobitg, it doesn’t sound as though the Spanish tactician is planning an immediate exit from the Etihad.

“In football, nothing is certain,” Orobitg told Goal and Spox.

“I spoke with Pep last Wednesday, and everything is the same: He feels good at Manchester City and also in the city of Manchester, and he has a contract until June 30, 2021.

“Nobody but the press contacted me about the future Pep.”

Time will tell if he sees out that contract, as with Man City under real pressure this season to retain their Premier League crown as they sit nine points off the pace, it remains to be seen if Guardiola can firstly successfully win another title and then whether or not he decides to stick around next season to either defend it again or reclaim it if they miss out.

He’s enjoyed more success in Manchester, but given Guardiola spent four years at Barcelona, three years at Bayern and is now coming up to four years with City, it will be interesting to see if he’s set for a long-term tenure this time round or if the trend will continue and he’ll seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.