Pochettino in line for windfall if Tottenham sack him as crunch talks held with Levy

Mauricio Pochettino’s future at Tottenham is reportedly anything but certain as it’s suggested that the players are preparing for a potential managerial change.

It’s been a bitterly disappointing season for Spurs so far as they sit in 14th place in the Premier League table with just 14 points on the board after 12 games.

Having reached the Champions League final last season, the expectation for many would arguably have been to see them kick on and challenge for honours this year.

However, it hasn’t worked out as hoped, and it’s now being suggested that talks have been held between Pochettino and chairman Daniel Levy, while the players are said to be ‘bracing themselves’ for a possible change on the bench, as per The Telegraph.

It’s suggested that the Argentine tactician also spoke with Levy last week and there is concern among the players that perhaps they are edging closer to seeing Pochettino leave the club.

In the event that Tottenham were to sack him though, the Telegraph suggest that it could cost Spurs around £12.5m unless they were able to reach a mutual agreement for Pochettino to move on.

It seems difficult to see a scenario in which he walks away from such a hefty fee, and so perhaps that will lead to further discussions and negotiations over a severance package should he decide to quit.

Changing managers midway through the campaign could be tricky for Tottenham and so perhaps there is sense in Pochettino seeing the season out and then leaving should the two parties believe that is best for all concerned moving forward in the long term.

However, time will tell if it gets that far, as perhaps further disappointing results after the international break starting against West Ham this weekend could speed things up and force a decision to be made.