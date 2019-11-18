Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been discussing his concerns with Marcus Rashford with his coaching staff.

As explained in the Transfer Window Podcast, the Red Devils are being linked with a number of new strikers in the transfer market due to this concern over Rashford’s finishing.

The England international scored in the recent 3-1 win over Brighton, but missed one absolute sitter from close range, while he could arguably have scored a couple more as well.

Despite a recent lift in form from Rashford, there seemingly remain some question-marks over his consistency to be an elite-level goal-scorer for a top club like United.

The Transfer Window Podcast state this has been a topic of discussion among Solskjaer and his staff as the likes of Timo Werner, Erling Haaland and Mario Mandzukic are considered as options to come in up front at Old Trafford.

It’s easy to see how any of them could be an upgrade on Rashford, though the podcast does add that MUFC have snubbed the chance to re-sign their former centre-forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Either way, Rashford should perhaps be concerned about his long-term United future unless he can take his game up a level very soon.