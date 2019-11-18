Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar.

The Slovak has established himself as one of the leading defenders in Serie A thanks to his performances with the Nerazzurri. So far, Skriniar has made 102 appearances for Inter since joining them from Sampdoria, scoring four goals and providing three assists. This season, he has featured in all of the Nerazzurri’s 16 matches, providing an assist against Bologna.

SEE MORE: Former Chelsea star aims cheeky swipe at Eden Hazard

According to Corriere Dello Sport, both Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in signing the 24-year-old defender who is currently valued at €60 million according to Transfermarkt

Skriniar has been in fine form for Inter Milan and there’s no doubt that bigger clubs will be keen on acquiring his signature. However, the Serie A club will certainly try to keep one of their most important players.

Real Madrid and Barcelona may have it tough to sign Skriniar but the centre-back is bound to be a starter if he joins either club.