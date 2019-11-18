Real Madrid could reportedly be without James Rodriguez for the rest of the year after he sustained a knee injury while on international duty.

The 28-year-old has been limited to nine appearances so far this season as he has contributed one goal and an assist in those outings.

SEE MORE: Video: Real Madrid’s Kubo with STUNNING run to beat three Colombian players for Japan U22’s

Although he has struggled to secure a key role under Zinedine Zidane so far this season, he remains a talented individual capable of helping Los Blancos compete on multiple fronts moving forward.

However, as reported by the Evening Standard, it has been suggested that after suffering a knee injury during training with Colombia on Friday while away on the international break, he has now been ruled out for up to six weeks which would mean Real Madrid fans may not be seeing him again until 2020.

As seen in their tweet below, the Spanish giants did confirm that they had carried out further tests on Rodriguez’s knee which uncovered the extent of the problem, with the report above suggesting it could be a six-week spell on the sidelines.

That will be a blow for Real Madrid and Zidane as Rodriguez’s quality and experience could still have been key in the coming weeks to ensure that they stay in contention across the board, while they face Barcelona in El Clasico on December 18 and so given the timeframe offered above, he will be expected to sit that out too.

Rodriguez will now undoubtedly be focused on making a full and swift recovery from his setback, with Real Madrid perhaps still able to call on him in the second half of the campaign to make the difference, provided Zidane gives him opportunities and regular playing time to showcase his worth.