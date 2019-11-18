Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard hits back after criticism over weight and work ethic

Eden Hazard has insisted that he’s in good shape after the Real Madrid star has come under fire over his weight and work ethic in recent weeks.

The 28-year-old hasn’t made an ideal start to life at the Bernabeu as he’s managed just one goal and four assists in 11 outings thus far.

His start to the season was disrupted by a hamstring injury which would undoubtedly have been a big blow for him at such a crucial time during his settling in period in the Spanish capital, but he has struggled to hit top form for Los Blancos.

As noted by Sky Sports, that in turn has led to the Spanish media questioning his weight and whether or not he arrived out of shape which ultimately slowed down the process of him finding his feet, while former Chelsea teammate John Obi Mikel described him as the “laziest player I have played with”, while also praising him for his natural talent too.

However, Hazard has now hit back over those claims and insisted that he’s in good condition, and that is reflected in his more recent form as he has three assists in his last four outings to suggest that he is now getting on track for Real Madrid.

“For the last month I’ve been in good condition with no injuries,” he said, as quoted in the report above.

“I’m in good shape. When I’m on the pitch I will always try to do my best, with Real Madrid or Belgium. I just want to keep this momentum.”

The key for Hazard will be avoiding any further injury setbacks and getting a long and consistent run of games under his belt to reach his optimal fitness levels.

At that point, the Real Madrid fans will likely see why the club signed the Belgian international this past summer, as he looks to become a talisman for them in the final third and lead them to major trophies this season and beyond.