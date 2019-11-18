Chelsea legend John Terry was reportedly not convinced by Sergio Aguero as he became a transfer target for the Blues during his days at Atletico Madrid.

The Argentine ended up later moving to Manchester City, and his record since then speaks for itself as he’s become one of the finest strikers to ever play in the Premier League.

Aguero is now City’s all-time leading goal-scorer with 244 goals in 352 appearances, and his superb form has helped the club win four Premier League titles, four League Cups and the FA Cup since he joined.

Still, according to The Athletic, former Chelsea captain Terry was not at all convinced by him after they played against his Atletico side in the Champions League, and passed that message on to the powers that be at the club.

Terry wanted the west Londoners to sign David Villa instead, and this came at a time when senior players such as himself held a lot of power at Stamford Bridge, according to The Athletic.

Needless to say, City fans will be laughing at this news, with Chelsea missing out on an absolute gem of a signing there.

Of course, some top players aren’t always the right fit at certain clubs, with their style sometimes clashing with the manager or with their team-mates, but it’s hard to imagine a proven talent like Aguero wouldn’t have been as successful at Chelsea as he has been at City.

Terry may have been a great captain for CFC, but this was a major error of judgement from the former England international.

Meanwhile, here are videos of a couple of Aguero hat-tricks against Chelsea…