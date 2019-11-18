Simon Mignolet reveals why he left Liverpool

Simon Mignolet said that the reason behind his Liverpool departure was that he didn’t think he would find game time with Alisson present.

The Belgian international joined the Reds from Sunderland in 2013 and made 204 appearances for them across all competitions, keeping 66 clean sheets. Mignolet was Liverpool’s first-choice keeper before losing his place to Loris Karius, then Alisson.

Last season, the 31-year-old made only two appearances for the Reds in their Cup matches against Chelsea and Wolves. He was on the bench during the Community Shield in August before joining Club Brugge.

Mignolet said that he couldn’t fight for his place with Alisson and thus, decided to leave Anfield. As quoted by Sport Witness, the 31-year-old told Belgian newspaper Het Belang van Limburg: “If I could really fight for my place, I might have stayed. But if I had ended up in goal if Alisson picked up injury, I would be allowed to push ten shots out of the box. Then Alisson could immediately claim his place again. And even if he pushed the ball into his own goal, he would still retain (his place in the starting XI). What sense did it make for me?”

Mignolet has been a regular for Club Brugge this season so far, keeping 11 clean sheets in 20 appearances across all competitions. He has conceded only six goals in the Belgian Pro League which is fewer than any other goalkeeper. Given his current form, Mignolet will most likely find a place in Belgium’s squad for Euro 2020.