Jason McAteer is of the opinion that Chelsea are not title contenders this season because they have a chance of going through a winless patch.

Frank Lampard has so far done a pretty good job at the club in his first spell as manager. Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League table with 26 points from 12 matches. They are currently eight points behind Liverpool and a point behind Manchester City.

Leicester City have also done pretty well this season so far as they are second in the league table with the same number of points as the Blues but with a higher goal difference.

McAteer feels that Lampard has done a fine job with Chelsea but they are’t title contenders. As quoted by the Express, the pundit said: “I’m a big fan of Frank and think Chelsea can continue to improve but they aren’t title contenders this season. Teams such as Chelsea and Leicester could easily go on a run of back-to-back losses, or picking up just a couple of draws in three matches, and that can lose you serious ground given the high standard set by Liverpool and City.”

The current Chelsea side have had a few slip-ups at the start of the season but have looked more composed in the past month or so. They can finish in the top four but in order to be title contenders, they’ll have to win consistently and hope Liverpool and Manchester City drop a few points along the way.

Chelsea’s next match is against Manchester City this weekend and they could move up to second in the Premier League table if they win and Leicester City lose to Brighton and Hove Albion.