Liverpool have reportedly begun talks over sealing the transfer of RB Leipzig striker and Manchester United target Timo Werner.

The Germany international has been a big hit in the Bundesliga in recent times and looks like he could be a great fit for most bigger clubs around Europe.

It remains to be seen where Werner will end up when he does inevitably move on, but it currently looks like Liverpool could be his most likely destination.

That’s according to the Transfer Window Podcast, as they explain the Reds have opened talks over a deal for Werner, leaving rivals Man Utd in their wake.

Liverpool will now hope to get this deal wrapped up in the near future, and it seems United are meanwhile dithering over a number of potential options up front.

The Red Devils have also been linked with Erling Haaland, Mario Mandzukic and Moussa Dembele, so may not be making Werner as much of a priority.

However, the Transfer Window Podcast do claim they’ve been scouting the 23-year-old heavily in recent times, so it could still be that they’ll do their best to get back into pole position over this transfer.

Werner seems an ideal fit for LFC, however, with fellow German Jurgen Klopp showing he can work wonders with talented young players, particularly in attack.