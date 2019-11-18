Speculation continues to suggest that Manuel Pellegrini’s job at West Ham isn’t 100% safe, although the latest reports have ruled out two names.

The Hammers have lost four of their last five Premier League games which is a run of form that has led to them slipping down to 16th place in the table.

SEE MORE: Journalist reveals West Ham transfer plans in January and insight on Pellegrini future

In turn, given their drop it will naturally raise concerns and speculation has been rife over Pellegrini and whether or not he faces the threat of losing his job.

However, two names who have seemingly been ruled out of potentially replacing him are former West Ham bosses Slaven Bilic and David Moyes, while it has been suggested that the club are not even planning to sack Pellegrini in the immediate future, as per Claret and Hugh.

Whether or not that’s the sensible move remains to be seen, but ultimately if results don’t improve and Pellegrini doesn’t start to lead the Hammers back up the table in the coming weeks, the question will surely be asked again.

Prising Bilic back to the club would seem like a difficult task at this stage anyway given he is currently sitting top of the Championship table with West Brom and so they’ll be desperate to see him finish the job and get them back into the Premier League next season.

As for Moyes, he is currently out of work, but while he achieved his short-term objective during his first spell with West Ham, he’s seemingly not the man that the hierarchy trust to lead them forward with a long-term plan in mind, if they decide to replace Pellegrini.