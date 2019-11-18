According to the Sun via Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, Serie A powerhouses Juventus and Inter Milan are attempting to hijack Roma’s attempt to sign Chris Smalling permanently from Manchester United.

The Sun add that the Red Devils value the 29-year-old at £15m and that Roma have already failed to meet this price-tag with one recent offer.

Roma are keen on arranging a permanent deal for the centre-back as soon as January but they’ll now have to face competition from the ‘Old Lady’ and the Nerazzurri.

Smalling has successfully managed to rejuvenate his career since his move to Italy, the England international has made 10 appearances across all competitions for Paulo Fonseca’s side so far this season.

It was recently reported b Il Messaggero via Sport Witness that Smalling’s future is set to be discussed by the Red Devils and Roma ‘in a few days’.

Smalling will turn 30 years old this week and it will be interesting to see what decision he makes, the defender would likely have a better chance to lift silverware with Juventus or Inter over Roma.

It’s great to see that Smalling is silencing his past critics by proving that he can still perform at a top level.

It appears as though there’s little chance of the star getting back into the Manchester United team after returning from his loan as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has moved in a different direction at the back.

The Norwegian is attempting to take the Red Devils back to the top by building a team with young players at it’s foundation.

The Manchester outfit currently field a younger centre-back pairing of marquee summer signing Harry Maguire and Swede Victor Lindelof.