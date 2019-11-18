BBC Sport pundit Micah Richards was on the Monday Night Club show this week and he made his case for why Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is world class.

Given the big names and quality individuals at Liverpool and England, it’s often the case where others make the headlines whether it’s Mohamed Salah or Harry Kane.

However, Richards has insisted that he categorises Henderson as being world class too for the work that he does for his team which perhaps goes unnoticed but is just as important in terms of the hard yards and the tireless work ethic he displays in the heart of the midfield.

Chris Sutton challenged him on the statement but the former Man City and Aston Villa defender stuck by his shout, as seen in the video below, while also getting support from journalist Rory Smith who reiterated the point that Henderson is of course a Champions League-winning captain.

It doesn’t sound as though Sutton is going to be easily convinced, but Richards was adamant that for what the England international brings on and off the pitch with his quality and attitude, he should be in the bracket of world class players at Liverpool.