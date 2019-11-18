Video: Chelsea’s Jorginho produces lovely assist for Zaniolo in Italy vs Armenia

In the 63rd minute of tonight’s European Qualifier between Italy and Armenia, Chelsea midfielder Jorginho charged forward before playing a lovely one-two with Ciro Immobile.

After receiving the ball back from his teammate, the 27-year-old controlled the ball on the edge of the box before slotting it across to Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo with a lovely tight pass.

Zaniolo took a touch before blasting the ball into the top corner.

Jorginho later made it 7-0 to his country after a flawless penalty in the 75th minute.

Take a look at Jorginho’s lovely play leading to the goal below:

Zaniolo makes it 5-0 with a nice assist from Jorginho pic.twitter.com/WGZPxQEidB — Blacklab (@ChelseatheLab) November 18, 2019

Great work.

Jorginho has been flourishing under Frank Lampard with the Blues so far this season. The ace looks as though he’s ready to take his game to the next level.

Roberto Mancini will see his midfield anchor as crucial to next summer’s hopes in the Euros.