Video: Chelsea’s Jorginho scores ice-cold penalty for Italy vs Armenia

Italy were awarded a penalty in the 74th minute of this evening’s European Qualifier against Armenia after Bologna winger Riccardo Orsolini was brought down in the box.

Chelsea star Jorginho stepped up to the penalty spot and the Blues midfielder beat the keeper with his amazing hop and pop technique.

Italy ran riot against Armenia this evening, the Azzuri smashed their opponents 9-1. After a fall from grace in recent years, will they be a serious threat at Euro 2020?

Take a look at Jorginho showing off his trademark technique below:

That Jorginho penalty technique ? Italy now lead 9-1 against Armenia!

Jorginho has been flourishing under Frank Lampard with the Blues so far this season. The ace looks as though he’s ready to take his game to the next level.

Roberto Mancini will see his midfield anchor as crucial to next summer’s hopes in the Euros.