Video: Granit Xhaka plays brilliant one-two before producing classy finish in Switzerland win

Switzerland were in action against Gibraltar on Monday night and Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was on the scoresheet to seal a 6-1 victory.

The two sides met in their EURO 2020 qualifier, with the Swiss topping Group D and looking to wrap up their qualifying campaign in style.

They didn’t disappoint as although they were only 1-0 up at the break, they found their goalscoring touch in the second half and scored goals at regular intervals.

It was Xhaka who finished things off in the 86th minute though with the classy goal seen in the video below, as he played a lovely one-two before keeping his composure and producing a clinical finish.

Given his lack of playing time in recent weeks at Arsenal following his spat with the fans which resulted in him losing the captain’s armband, the international break will likely have come as a welcome opportunity to get away from north London for the 27-year-old.

Time will tell if he still has a future with the Gunners, but this goal was certainly a way of showing that he is a quality player and can do a job elsewhere if necessary.