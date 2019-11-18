In the 90th minute of tonight’s mammoth South American showdown, Argentina were awarded a penalty after Inter Milan sensation Lautaro Martinez’s flick was handled by defender Martin Caceres.
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi stepped up to take the spot-kick and he tucked the ball into the bottom left corner to beat Uruguay stopper Martin Campana and rescue a draw for his country.
Messi has been at the centre of things for Lionel Scaloni’s side tonight, the 32-year-old assisted Sergio Aguero with a pinpoint free-kick.
Take a look at the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s crucial spot-kick below:
— FCBW Media / IG ? (@Media_MX3) November 18, 2019
There was plenty of action in tonight’s eagerly-anticipated clash.