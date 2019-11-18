Video: Messi leaves Arsenal’s Torreira on the floor during stunning run for Argentina vs Uruguay

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi quickly let Arsenal man Lucas Torreira know that it wouldn’t be easy to bring him down in tonight’s clash between Argentina and Uruguay.

In the 21st minute of the tie, Messi showcased his extraordinary talent to beat several Uruguay players with some fantastic skill and silky dribbling.

The 32-year-old simultaneously tricked Matias Vecino and Edinson Cavani with a pinpoint turn. The superstar then used a burst of pace to charge past Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira.

The combative midfielder attempted to bring the forward down but was ultimately left on the floor after Messi displayed his amazing balance.

This wasn’t the end of the ace’s stunning run, he used a lovely roulette to get past Martin Caceres before passing the ball.

Take a look at the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s amazing run below:

Torreira trying to bring #Messi down only to fall himself. LOOL pic.twitter.com/NYjWLG1IqK — h™ (@Vintage_mxssi) November 18, 2019

Messi was at the centre of all the action this evening, as well as registering a goal and an assist, the superstar was involved in a heated exchange with PSG’s Edinson Cavani.

Messi really is a sight to behold.