Video: Real Madrid’s Kubo with STUNNING run to beat three Colombian players for Japan U22’s

Real Madrid starlet Takefusa Kubo showed off his sensational dribbling ability by beating three players in Japan Under 22s’ clash with Colombia.

In the 24th minute of the match, Kubo picked up the ball and used some lovely pieces of skill to turn one player inside and out before charging forward.

The ace held off pressure from two further players before laying the ball off to his teammate. The 18-year-old was let down by his pal’s poor attempt at a backheel pass.

Take a look below:

Japan’s Under-22s lost the clash 2-0 and this was one of the more exciting moments of the game, the side need to step up their preparations for the Olympic if they hope to win a medal in their homeland.

Kubo is a senior international but has been drafted into this side in order to boost the team’s chance of glory in next summer’s games.

The youngster is currently on loan at La Liga outfit Real Mallorca.

According to The Sun, Madrid snapped up the Japanese sensation for just £1.78m this summer, it is also reported that heated rivals Barcelona are livid after missing out on the ace’s signature.