Video: Shock as Corinthians players ATTACK Flamengo Under-20s goalkeeper

Flamengo goalkeeper Hugo was viciously attacked by several Corinthians players after his side’s crucial 2-1 victory in the second-leg of the Campeonato Brasileiro Under-20’s semi-final.

The clash ended 0-0 but Flamengo advanced after winning the first-leg 2-1. TalkSPORT report that Hugo made a key penalty save in the match and perhaps this is why he was attacked.

After the match ended, several Corinthians players threw sucker punches towards the goalkeeper – Raul Gustavo shocking attacked the stopper with a flying superman punch.

Take a look at the shocking moment below:

O guarda-redes dos sub-20 do Flamengo defendeu um penalti decisivo no jogo contra o Corinthians. E isto aconteceu no final… Vergonha.pic.twitter.com/dTQhZLB8J4 — Visão de Jogo (@visaojogo) November 17, 2019

Final de jogo. Flamengo 0x0 Corinthians no Sub-20. Rubro-negro foi à decisão com o empate. Após o jogo, o goleiro do Flamengo virou alvo dos corintianos. Ainda não está claro o que ele fez pra despertar a ira dos alvinegros. Levou soco gigante! pic.twitter.com/sPrNl9QDs1 — Vessoni (@Vessoni) November 17, 2019

The players involved in this incident deserve to be banned for a long time. There’s no place for this kind of behaviour in the game.