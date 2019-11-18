Video: What Lionel Messi and Edinson Cavani said in heated exchange of words

Lionel Messi and Edinson Cavani were involved in what appeared to be a heated spat during Argentina’s clash with Uruguay on Monday.

The two sides were involved in an international friendly which eventually ended in a 2-2 draw after Messi scored a late penalty, but things didn’t look particularly friendly between the Argentine talisman and Cavani during the encounter.

As seen in the video below, the pair were seen exchanging words before others stepped in to avoid it escalating as Diego Godin can be seen putting an arm round Messi while trying to diffuse the situation.

It’s unclear as to what was initially said between the two stars to spark the incident albeit there was a coming together in a scrap for the ball, but according to Ole in Argentina, it ended with Cavani suggesting that the pair take it a step further and fight it out, with Messi said to have been caught on camera replying with: “Whenever you want”.

It comes after the Barcelona legend was involved in a spat with Brazil coach Tite last week, as he encouraged his rival to keep quiet after calling for the referee to book Messi during Argentina’s 1-0 win in Saudi Arabia.

With that incident in mind too, it seems Messi was in a battling mood this week during the international break, but he’ll be pleased to have played an influential role in two positive results above all else.

What’s all this beef between Messi and Cavani? pic.twitter.com/I2sAFJMX4P — Griezmann Chief (@Griezmannility) November 18, 2019