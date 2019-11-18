West Ham are reportedly considering offloading Albian Ajeti in January despite having only signed for the club this past summer.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Hammers snapped up the 22-year-old for a fee believed to be around £8m, and so there would undoubtedly have been high hopes over what he could contribute.

However, he has been limited to just six appearances so far this season across all competitions, and so naturally that has raised question marks over his future under Manuel Pellegrini.

As reported by Hammers News, it has been suggested that the West Ham boss could be ready to green light an exit for Ajeti in the January transfer window, although it’s unclear as to whether or not that would be on a loan or a permanent basis.

Given he hasn’t had a lot of opportunities to prove his quality, it could be argued that it’s too soon to quit on him and he should be given time to show that he has a future at West Ham.

However, based on the report above, it sounds as though he may well be running out of time to show what he can offer, while it remains to be seen if that leads to more financial flexibility and space in the squad to bring in a replacement.

The Hammers have scored just 14 goals in 12 Premier League games so far this season, and so they certainly need to add more firepower particularly if they are to lose a forward regardless of how limited Ajeti’s impact has been.