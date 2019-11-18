Craig Burley is of the opinion that Liverpool should sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a backup for Roberto Firmino.

The Swedish striker recently left LA Galaxy at the end of this season after an impressive stint in the MLS, during which he netted 53 goals and provided 15 assists in 58 games.

Ibrahimovic is yet to find a new club but has been strongly linked with former club AC Milan, with Calciomercato claiming that his former Sweden team-mates are convinced that he will join the Rossoneri.

Burley has somewhat bizarrely stated that, although he acknowledges Ibrahimovic would not fit Liverpool’s style, he feels the Reds should make an attempt to sign him as an option off the bench to give Jurgen Klopp something a bit different.

Speaking on ESPN, the former Chelsea man said: “We laughed when we talked about if Jurgen Klopp had been asked about him. I know he doesn’t fit their style, with the pressing game and all that. But they have nobody else, literally, after Roberto Firmino [in a central attacking role].

“Please don’t talk to me about Divock Origi, you’re talking about Liverpool trying to get over the line in the Premier League for 20-odd years. Sometimes you need something different.

“We’re talking about a guy who may only be coming off the bench now and again for 20 minutes or half an hour, and just bringing something different, that little bit of quality.

“Nobody is asking him to run around or close teams down in the first half of a game. But I think he can really offer something to a team like that for six months towards the end of the season.”

In the centre-forward department, Liverpool already have Firmino, who seems unlikely to lose his place as first choice any time soon. Burley’s comments also seem very harsh on Origi, who has often scored crucial goals in big games for LFC, while Rhian Brewster seems like one to look out for in the future.

Hence, at this moment, Liverpool don’t exactly look in desperate need of Ibrahimovic, who obviously also has connections to the Merseyside giants’ bitter rivals Manchester United, having played there for a year and a half.