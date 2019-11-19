There’s such a need for Real Madrid and Barcelona to always try and get one up on each other to the extent that it’s fairly common to see them linked with the same players – presumably whoever eventually manages to sign them will use it as gloating material if they turn out to be a success.

The gap between the two Spanish giants and the rest of La Liga has been scary at times, so it means they can get away with having a weak defence because their attack should pin the opposition back for most of the game.

It can leave them exposed against the better teams though, especially in the Champions League. When you also consider Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos are approaching the latter stages of their careers, it does look like there could be a need for a new centre back at both clubs.

It’s not rare to see an agent in the press trying to tout their clients around. A recent report from AS has revealed some comments from Milan Skriniar’s representative, linking his client with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The agent claims that the Inter Milan defender is worth around €100m, and that Real Madrid are edging closer to an agreement because they need him more than Barcelona do.

The 24-year-old Slovakian has established himself as one of the best defenders in Serie A in recent years. He made a surprising breakthrough with Sampdoria in the 2016/17 season and has continued that form for Inter over the past two seasons.

With players like Virgil van Dijk and Harry Maguire moving for big fees in recent times, it’s no longer that surprising to see defenders rated at such high prices.

It’s important to note that it’s only agent talk at this point. It’s not uncommon to see the Spanish giants being linked with all sorts of players, so until there’s anything concrete from either club then it’s hard to say if there’s any truth in this.