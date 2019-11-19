Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly on the brink at Tottenham, with some big names ready to step in and replace him as Spurs manager.

The Argentine has done tremendous work with Tottenham since joining the club from Southampton, but it’s fair to say it’s not too surprising to now see him under pressure after such a poor start to the 2019/20 season.

According to the Independent, this has put Pochettino on the brink at the north London club, who already seem to be lining up potential replacements for the 47-year-old.

The report mentions Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann as potential options for Tottenham, while two Champions League and Premier League-winning managers in the form of Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho are also said to be interested in the position if a vacancy comes up.

While sacking Pochettino looks a potentially big risk after the fine work he’s done at Spurs, it would also be tempting to swoop for big names like that, who have so much experience of winning major honours at the highest level.

Mourinho has won three Premier League titles across two spells with Chelsea, while he also lifted the European Cup during stints at Porto and Inter Milan.

Ancelotti was also a title winner at Chelsea, and has three Champions League final victories to his name, having won it twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid.

Neither looks at the peak of their powers just at the moment, but there’s surely every reason to believe they could do something with this Tottenham squad.