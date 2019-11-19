Arsenal and Man Utd have both been linked with a move for Juventus defender Merih Demiral, but it will reportedly cost them to prise him away.

As noted by The Sun, the Premier League giants are both said to be interested in the 21-year-old and sent scouts to watch him in action over the international break while planning a possible January swoop.

It comes as the Turkish international has struggled to make an impact at Juventus so far this season following his summer move to join the reigning Serie A champions, as he has been limited to just one appearance.

With Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt ahead of him in the pecking order under Maurizio Sarri, coupled with Giorgio Chiellini set to return from injury early next year, it doesn’t look as though the situation is going to change for Demiral between now and the end of the season barring another serious injury.

However, Calciomercato report, via the paper edition of Corriere di Torino, that it isn’t going to be cheap for either Arsenal or Man Utd to prise him away from the Turin giants, as it’s suggested that Juventus will still look for around €35m to green light an exit.

Demiral has continued to impress for Turkey this year as he has played a key role in guiding them to qualify for EURO 2020, and so that has perhaps had an impact on his touted valuation.

Nevertheless, that is a lot of money for a player who hasn’t been able to establish himself at club level for Juventus, while also still lacking the experience and track record of delivering at the highest level.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if either the Gunners or Red Devils are convinced enough to make a bid to satisfy Juve’s reported demands, but with Arsenal leaking goals in particular again so far this season having conceded 17 in 12 league games, they may need to consider a bid in the New Year.