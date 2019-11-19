Barcelona have reportedly snubbed the idea of making a bid for Inter defender Milan Skriniar on three occasions as they are seemingly not interested.

The 24-year-old has impressed since joining the Nerazzurri from Sampdoria in 2017, going on to make 102 appearances for the club and playing a key role in helping them get back into the Champions League.

Having been an ever-present under Antonio Conte so far this season, it appears as though he has a major role to play moving forward too but surprisingly, Mundo Deportivo have suggested that the Catalan giants have been offered the Slovakian international but they’ve snubbed the opportunity three times.

Given the points noted above, it seems unlikely that Inter would be open to selling their key centre-half and so it’s unclear as to who has offered Skriniar’s services, but it doesn’t appear as though they need to be concerned over a potential swoop from Barcelona.

That in itself is arguably another surprise given that the reigning La Liga champions have conceded 15 goals in 12 league games so far this season, giving them the worst defensive record of the top six sides.

With Gerard Pique set to turn 33 in February, coupled with Samuel Umtiti’s injury nightmare since the start of last season, the defence could perhaps be an area in which coach Ernesto Valverde would like to see reinforcements arrive.

Given Skriniar offers defensive solidity and has shown that he is comfortable with the ball at his feet to suit the style of play at the Nou Camp, he could have been considered a possible target for Barcelona.

However, the report above from Mundo Deportivo would suggest otherwise and so it remains to be seen whether or not Barcelona plan on addressing that area of their squad or if they simply have no plans to sign another defender in the near future, be it Skriniar or anyone else.

It does go against recent reports though, with Marca noting earlier this week that both Barcelona and Real Madrid were interested in Skriniar.