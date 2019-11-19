Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati ‘agreed terms’ with Premier League side last summer

According to Bleacher Report, Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati ‘agreed terms’ with Premier League outfit West Ham last summer and a potential move was only scuppered by the starlet’s lack of a Spanish passport.

A source that was also involved in bringing Premier League legend Cesc Fabregas to Arsenal as a youngster told Bleacher Report that the ace’s family were keen on a move to London and that a ‘deal had been agreed’ for the attacker.

Fati has established himself as one of the brightest prospects in world football since breaking into Barcelona’s first-team, the 17-year-old has started 4 of his 10 appearances across all competitions this season.

The starlet has chipped in with two goals and one assist from his 10 outings. Fati is largely deployed on the left-wing but he’s also capable of playing as a central attacking midfielder.

Here’s what Bleacher Report’s source had to say on the potential deal:

“West Ham knew about Ansu’s situation and his family were keen to make the move to London, which can be a huge lure,”

“The deal was agreed quickly with West Ham and the family, the player was happy and he had not signed his deal with Barcelona, meaning they were helpless to stop him.”

“We were told the passport was not an issue but they didn’t have it and it just did not progress quickly, which allowed Barcelona the time to step in, and with the truncated transfer window in England, the pressure was on,” the insider added.

“It emerged that Ansu’s Spanish passport would not come through until after August, and that stopped the deal in its tracks. But it was that close—a piece of paperwork stopped West Ham from landing him.”

Fati’s story shows you just how much things can change in a year or even shorter in football – just ask Mauricio Pochettino…

Bleacher Report continue by highlighting that the ace was only open for a move because of his then difficult path to Ernesto Valverde’s first-team.

Fati was born in Guinea-Bissau before moving to Spain aged six. The talent has since received his Spanish passport and has even made two appearances for Spain’s Under-21s.