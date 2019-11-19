Bosnia and Herzegovina players were bizarrely forced to rush back onto the pitch as the referee waved play-on despite them having a drink break against England in an Under-19s clash.

England ended up winning this game 4-1, though luckily for their opponents, they did not manage to grab a goal during this attack.

Watch the video clip above as Bosnia’s youngsters race back onto the pitch to defend an attack from the Three Lions, and just about manage to get back in time.

Quite why the referee didn’t let the lads finish their drinks is beyond us, but you have to be prepared for everything in football!