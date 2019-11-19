Chelsea winger Willian is reportedly in no hurry to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge amid transfer interest from Barcelona and Juventus.

The Brazil international has been a key player for the Blues down the years and would be a big loss if he were to leave the club any time soon.

Despite being 31, it seems top clubs are reasonably confident that Willian still has a few years left at the highest level as Mundo Deportivo link him with Barcelona and Juventus.

It remains to be seen if Willian will definitely join either club, but Mundo Deportivo strongly suggest he’d be particularly open to an offer from Barca.

Chelsea have an exciting young team developing this season so might not miss Willian too much, even if they could do with a few experienced heads around the squad.

Although the club surely has a very bright future with the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic coming through in the attacking midfield department, it could help to have the option of someone like Willian to relieve the pressure on them and also give them some guidance on how to remain consistent at the highest level.

Willian is heading towards being a free agent at the end of this season and one imagines he’ll attract other big-name suitors if he continues to stall on signing a new CFC deal.