Philippe Coutinho has scored a belter of a free-kick to put Brazil 2-0 up against South Korea in today’s game.

The Bayern Munich star, currently on loan at the Allianz Arena from Barcelona, has looked a different player this season since quitting La Liga for the Bundesliga.

This sublime strike in the goal video above is the latest example of Coutinho’s return to form, as he shows all the quality that made him such a hit at Liverpool.