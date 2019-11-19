Menu

Video: Christian Eriksen hilariously TROLLED by Ireland fans with naughty chant

Ireland fans enjoyed a laugh at Christian Eriksen’s expense during their game against Denmark.

The Tottenham star was recently the subject of a bizarre rumour that Jan Vertonghen slept with his wife, leading to a massive falling-out between the pair.

There was no evidence for this, however, and seemed to have been started by a West Ham fan on Reddit.

Still, these Ireland fans decided to bring it up again as they chanted at Eriksen during their Euro 2020 qualifying match.

See the video above, with fans clearly chanting: “Jan Vertonghen, he’s shagging your wife!”

