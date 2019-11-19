Ireland fans enjoyed a laugh at Christian Eriksen’s expense during their game against Denmark.

The Tottenham star was recently the subject of a bizarre rumour that Jan Vertonghen slept with his wife, leading to a massive falling-out between the pair.

There was no evidence for this, however, and seemed to have been started by a West Ham fan on Reddit.

Irish fans singing “Jan Vertonghen, he’s shagging your wife” to Christian Eriksen tonight ? pic.twitter.com/SVL0lVxg9H — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) November 18, 2019

Still, these Ireland fans decided to bring it up again as they chanted at Eriksen during their Euro 2020 qualifying match.

See the video above, with fans clearly chanting: “Jan Vertonghen, he’s shagging your wife!”