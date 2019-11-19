Eden Hazard feels that Chelsea can win their match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

The Blues are currently third in the Premier League, one point above Pep Guardiola’s side. Last season, Chelsea were thrashed 6-0 the last time they took on Manchester City in the latter’s backyard. Hazard, who played in that game, feels that this weekend’s match will be a tough one but the Blues can win.

As quoted by football.london, the Belgian international told Sky Sports: “Of course they can beat Man City. It’s not going to be easy, it’s hard to play there and last time we played there we lost 6-0. So it’s bad memories for me and for Chelsea as well but I think this season they are really good. They are really young but really good, so why not go there and win the game?”

Chelsea have done pretty well this season under Frank Lampard so far, having amassed 6 points from twelve matches so far. They’ve won their last six Premier League fixtures and have a squad capable of putting up a fight against Manchester City. However, Guardiola’s side will be eager to bounce back after losing 3-1 to Liverpool.

If Chelsea win this weekend, they can move up to second in the Premier League table provided they are unable to beat Brighton and Hove Albion.