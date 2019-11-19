A lot of this might be down to Arsenal’s current woes which make them an easy team to bash, but it feels like they have been linked with every great youngster in the world who has gone on to become a superstar somewhere else.

This case is a bit different, because they had Serge Gnabry as a youngster before allowing him to leave. He didn’t really get a look in for Arsenal’s first team, while a loan spell at West Brom saw him squashed by Tony Pulis.

Since then he’s gone on to prove himself in Germany and he’s proven to be a huge success. It might still be early, but if he keeps improving he might even make the Bayern fans forget about Franck Ribery in the long term too.

He equaled Gerd Muller’s international record of scoring 13 goals in 13 matches tonight, which proves just how good he’s been lately:

At least this one can’t be pinned on Unai Emery, he arrived after the German had made the move back home. It’s just further proof of how big a mistake Arsenal made in letting him go.

Of course there’s no guarantee he would’ve gone on to be the same player if he had stayed, it’s fully possible that he might have stagnated in the reserves before joining a Championship team or something, but The Gunners must be kicking themselves when they see one of their young talents going on to do so well after leaving.