£85million star follows Manchester United on Twitter in HUGE transfer hint

Manchester United FC
Erling Haaland has been spotted dropping a potential transfer hint by following Manchester United on Twitter.

The Norwegian wonderkid is enjoying a superb season with a prolific run of form and some eye-catching displays in the Champions League.

This has led to rumours of interest from United in a potential £85million deal, and he’s now fuelled that speculation in a big way.

See below as Haaland has just started following Man Utd on Twitter…

The 19-year-old striker also follows MUFC forward Marcus Rashford, so it may be that he’s trying to get the attention of key figures at Old Trafford.

It’s worth noting that Haaland has also been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid, but it seems he’s hinting at a preference for a move to Manchester.

If the Red Devils could get this signing done this January, Haaland could be a superb long-term purchase as he shows signs of becoming one of the best strikers in the world.

Erling Haaland has dropped a major Manchester United transfer hint

