Former England manager Fabio Capello feels that Frank Lampard has what it takes to be in charge of the Three Lions someday.

The Chelsea legend returned to Stamford Bridge as their new manager this summer and has so far done a pretty good job. His faith in youngsters has seen the Blues in third position in the Premier League table.

Capello coached Lampard during the former’s stint as England manager and feels that the Chelsea boss could be in charge of England.

When asked if the 41-year-old can manage the Three Lions someday, the former AC Milan boss told Sky Sports: “I don’t know. Probably … because he can do it. He understands everything and has started without fear and put young players on the pitch. I follow him. I watch all the games and I was upset when he started the season and he lost two games and the team didn’t play well. Now, the results are good and the position is really good and without the [transfer] market.”

Lampard has done a pretty good job at Chelsea so far and he could have a similar impact on England if he ever becomes their manager. However, that moment may have to wait because Gareth Southgate is doing well with them and it seems less likely that he will quit his job before the expiration of his current contract which is the 2022 World Cup.