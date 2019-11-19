Hungary manager Marco Rossi heaped praise on Manchester United winger Daniel James ahead of his team’s crucial Euro qualifier against Wales tonight.

The Welsh international joined the Red Devils from Swansea City this summer and has become a regular under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. So far, James has scored three goals while providing as many assists in 16 appearances across all competitions.

He has also been a regular starter for Wales during the Euro qualifiers. Featuring in all seven qualifying fixtures, James scored his first international goal against Slovakia in Cardiff while providing an assist against the same opposition in Trnava.

Rossi was all praise for the Manchester United winger, likening his pace to that of Kylian Mbappe. Speaking ahead of tonight’s decisive qualifier, the Hungary manager said as quoted by BBC: “James is a player that is playing with a motor bicycle because he is really fast. I have never seen someone in the last period as fast as him, maybe Mbappe. He’s unbelievable.

“If we leave him [James] space to run he could be dangerous. This could be the key, but we work a lot on the defensive line and will try to give confidence to our players.”

Wales are currently third in their qualifying group with 11 points, one behind Hungary. The Euro 2016 semifinalists need to beat the Magyarok in order to qualify for next summer’s finals. Anything other than a win and they have to settle for a playoff spot.

James will need to be at his very best tonight if Wales are to beat the Hungarians.