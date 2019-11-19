Former Chelsea captain John Terry has responded to the slightly bizarre rumour emerging that he moved to block the Blues from signing Sergio Aguero while he was still at Atletico Madrid.

The Argentine went on to join Manchester City and has been a real hit in the Premier League, helping the club to numerous major trophies and becoming their all-time leading goal-scorer.

Still, it’s been claimed that Terry wasn’t convinced by Aguero when he came up against him in a Champions League game, and he communicated this to Roman Abramovich and co.

Needless to say, this now looks like a very bad move by the former England international, though he insists it isn’t true.

According to the Daily Mirror, Terry, now a coach at Aston Villa, took to Instagram to knock back these stories and slamming the press for not contacting him about it.

He said: “Where do these get the stories from? If they bothered calling players agents it would solve an awful lot of nonsense!”

Terry also responded to a post by a Chelsea fan account about the Aguero rumour, and simply replied: “Fake news” to the story.

CFC fans will be hoping their legendary former skipper didn’t prevent them sealing what could’ve been such an important signing.