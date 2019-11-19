Jose Mourinho is reportedly the favourite to replace Mauricio Pochettino, should the Argentine tactician and Tottenham split ways moving forward.

As noted by The Telegraph, serious question marks have seemingly been raised over Pochettino’s stint in charge of Spurs with the players said to be braced for his potential departure.

Time will tell if that materialises, as ultimately with Tottenham down in 14th place in the Premier League table after 12 games having collected just 14 points, unless there is an impressive turnaround in results then the pressure will continue to mount on Pochettino in the coming weeks.

Speculation is seemingly already rife though, with The Sun noting that Mourinho has been installed as the favourite to replace him in north London if Spurs opt to replace him.

It’s an impressive list of candidates put forward though based on the latest odds, with Carlo Ancelotti, Brendan Rodgers, Massimiliano Allegri and others said to be in contention for the job if it becomes available.

It remains to be seen then if it’s the job to entice Mourinho back into management as the Portuguese tactician has been out of the game for almost a year after leaving Manchester United last December.

While he has kept himself busy with a string of promotional gigs and punditry roles, he will perhaps be itching to get back into coaching for the right job, and time will tell whether or not he considers a return to managing in London as the ideal next step.

Tottenham appeared set to kick on and challenge for trophies after their run to the Champions League final last season, but that simply hasn’t come to fruition and now Pochettino is reportedly facing a very uncertain future despite all the progress seen under his stewardship at the club both on and off the pitch.