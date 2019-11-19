Jose Mourinho now FAVOURITE for Tottenham job claims journalist, decision expected soon

Reliable Sky Sport Italia journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Jose Mourinho is now the favourite to land the Tottenham job.

Spurs confirmed on Tuesday evening that they had parted company with Mauricio Pochettino after enduring a difficult season thus far.

As they sit down in 14th place in the Premier League table after 12 games, the decision has been reached to replace the Argentine tactician and speculation has unsurprisingly been rife since the announcement was made.

Now, according to Romano in his tweet below, Mourinho has emerged as the favourite to become the new Tottenham manager, and he has tipped chairman Daniel Levy to make his decision quickly with former Juventus and AC Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri ruled out of the race.

It seems like strange timing for Tottenham to reach their decision with just days left of the international break as had they acted swiftly last week, it could have given their new boss or a caretaker time to settle and prepare the team for their clash with West Ham this weekend.

Instead, there will no doubt be uncertainty and tension in the coming days as the wait goes on to see who will be appointed as Pochettino’s successor, but given Mourinho’s experience and track record of winning trophies wherever he has gone, it could be an exciting time for Spurs moving forward if he is indeed named the new manager.

The former Man Utd boss has been out of management since last December when he left Old Trafford, but has spent the last 11 months staying busy with promotional gigs and punditry roles.

However, based on the tweet below and countless reports around the British media, including Sky Sports, Mourinho may well be on his way back to the Premier League as Tottenham manager.