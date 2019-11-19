Juventus have officially confirmed that defensive stalwart Leonardo Bonucci has signed a contract renewal to keep him in Turin until 2024.

The 32-year-old made over 300 appearances in his first stint with the Bianconeri between 2010 and 2017, before spending a brief spell with AC Milan.

He returned ahead of last season and has re-established himself as a pivotal figure in the backline, emerging as an almost ever-present for Maurizio Sarri so far this season.

Having already helped Juventus to seven Serie A titles and countless other domestic honours, it looks as though Bonucci will try to lead them to more trophies moving forward as the reigning Italian champions have confirmed that he has penned a new deal, as per their tweet below.

While that is a huge boost in itself given his importance and reliability at the back and to secure his long-term future and perhaps the last big contract of his career as this will now take him up to the age of 36, there may be more news to come in the immediate future.

As per Goal Italy’s Romeo Agresti in his tweet below, not only did he suggest that Bonucci would agree new terms before the news was made official, but he also adds that Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado and Blaise Matuidi could all be set to follow suit and pen new deals.

Similarly to Bonucci, the trio all continue to play a crucial role for Sarri this season, and so it will surely be important for Juventus to wrap up contract talks and get deals in place to dismiss any doubts over their respective futures.

That in turn will allow them all to focus on the more important matters at hand on the pitch, as they continue to lead the way in Serie A after 12 games, but with a slender one-point lead over rivals Inter who look capable of pushing them this season under Antonio Conte.

For now though, Juve fans will perhaps be delighted to see Bonucci commit his long-term future, and they’ll hope that others will follow that example in the coming weeks.