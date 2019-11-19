Menu

Manchester United ready to shelve two deals to pursue £185m attacking duo in January transfer window

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly ready to put potential deals for Mario Mandzukic and Declan Rice on the back-burner and focus on a double January transfer window swoop for Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.

This big claim comes from Goal, who report that the Red Devils are confident a deal could be done in the middle of the season for the £100million-rated Sancho after his recent troubles at Borussia Dortmund.

MORE: Opinion: Manchester United’s potential £185m double transfer could signal the end for one Red Devils star

If United can pull this off, it would be a superb purchase for the club to finally strengthen what has long been a problem position for them.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer allowed Chilean flop Alexis Sanchez to join Inter Milan on loan in the summer, but could really have done with making a big signing to replace him at the time.

Still, Sancho could definitely do that job if he joins in January, while Goal also report of Man Utd’s interest in the £85m-rated Red Bull Salzburg striker Haaland.

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is a January transfer target for Manchester United

haaland red bull salzburg

Erling Haaland is also reportedly being targeted by Manchester United

More Stories / Latest News

The 19-year-old Norway international has been in sensational form in front of goal this season and seems ideal to come in as an upgrade on the under-performing Marcus Rashford.

United could no doubt do with West Ham starlet Rice coming in in defensive midfield, but improving in attack is arguably more of a pressing concern.

And while Mandzukic has shone at Juventus, MUFC fans would surely rather see Solskjaer strengthen with two top young talents like Sancho and Haaland, rather than go for a more short-term move for the veteran Croatia international.

More Stories Declan Rice Erling Haaland Jadon Sancho Mario Mandzukic Ole Gunnar Solskjaer