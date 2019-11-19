Manchester United ready to shelve two deals to pursue £185m attacking duo in January transfer window

Manchester United are reportedly ready to put potential deals for Mario Mandzukic and Declan Rice on the back-burner and focus on a double January transfer window swoop for Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.

This big claim comes from Goal, who report that the Red Devils are confident a deal could be done in the middle of the season for the £100million-rated Sancho after his recent troubles at Borussia Dortmund.

If United can pull this off, it would be a superb purchase for the club to finally strengthen what has long been a problem position for them.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer allowed Chilean flop Alexis Sanchez to join Inter Milan on loan in the summer, but could really have done with making a big signing to replace him at the time.

Still, Sancho could definitely do that job if he joins in January, while Goal also report of Man Utd’s interest in the £85m-rated Red Bull Salzburg striker Haaland.

The 19-year-old Norway international has been in sensational form in front of goal this season and seems ideal to come in as an upgrade on the under-performing Marcus Rashford.

United could no doubt do with West Ham starlet Rice coming in in defensive midfield, but improving in attack is arguably more of a pressing concern.

And while Mandzukic has shone at Juventus, MUFC fans would surely rather see Solskjaer strengthen with two top young talents like Sancho and Haaland, rather than go for a more short-term move for the veteran Croatia international.