Manchester United are reportedly shifting their stance on Paul Pogba as he continues to be linked with a potential transfer to Real Madrid or Juventus.

The France international has not had the easiest of times at Old Trafford since his return in the summer of 2016, and it could now make sense for Man Utd to let him go.

According to Tuttosport, this seems to be the conclusion the club are coming to, as they’re said to be increasingly unsure about keeping Pogba against his will.

The Italian outlet also states the player himself is eager to return to his former side Juventus, with Turin now his preferred destination over Real Madrid.

This perhaps makes sense for Pogba, who enjoyed the best form of his career in Serie A in between two very different, but two disappointing spells with United.

It would be a blow for the Red Devils to lose the 26-year-old, even if he hasn’t always been the most reliable performer for them.

A big name like that would surely need replacing, and the calibre of player United need in that position seems unlikely to come cheap.

One option for MUFC, however, could be Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes, as O Jogo, with translation and additional information from the Daily Mail, report that the Portugal international looks set to be available for £65million this January.

If this proves accurate, things could still fall together quite nicely for United, though many fans will still no doubt be disappointed that Pogba could not fulfil his enormous potential in his time in the Premier League.