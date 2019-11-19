Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga as a long-term replacement for Camavinga.

Despite being only 17, the midfielder has become a regular for the Ligue 1 side this season, making 16 appearances across all competitions. So far, Camavinga has provided an assist against PSG.

According to the Sun, Manchester United are interested in signing the teenager who has a buyout clause of £25.6 million on his current contract with Rennes which runs out in 2022. This report also suggests that the Red Devils consider him as a long-term replacement for Pogba who could join Real Madrid.

The Sun stated a few days back that the French international could be on his way to the Bernabeu in a deal that could see Gareth Bale join Manchester United.

Camavinga has been quite impressive for Rennes so far and he could attract attention from Europe’s top clubs. He could be a fine addition to Manchester United’s squad but as far as replacing Pogba is concerned, the Red Devils should sign a more experienced player as it will be very hard for a teenager from Ligue 1 to have a massive impact on the Premier League.